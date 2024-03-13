DigiByte (DGB) Trading 17.3% Higher This Week

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. DigiByte has a total market cap of $278.38 million and $15.26 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72,702.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.80 or 0.00595309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.10 or 0.00132181 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008171 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00050242 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.28 or 0.00201198 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00052329 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.88 or 0.00155262 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000480 BTC.

About DigiByte

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,883,479,500 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

