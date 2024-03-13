Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Vawter Financial Ltd.

Vawter Financial Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,102 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Vawter Financial Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $5,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,589 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,072,000 after buying an additional 122,320 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.50. The company had a trading volume of 68,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average is $48.40. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.16 and a fifty-two week high of $53.27.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

