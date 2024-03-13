Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.76

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.76 and last traded at $39.75, with a volume of 3929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family CFO Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 26.4% during the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,145,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 548,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

