Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a growth of 1,850.0% from the February 14th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $1,204,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares by 257.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 35,894 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,046,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Performance

GGLL traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.31. 71,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,340. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.25. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $36.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.53 million, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of -2.73.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.2265 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st.

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

