Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.70-7.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.0-32.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.72 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.33-1.48 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dollar Tree from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.50.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLTR

Dollar Tree Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $149.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.94 and its 200 day moving average is $125.58. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.