Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $149.69, but opened at $129.15. Dollar Tree shares last traded at $128.98, with a volume of 3,485,277 shares changing hands.

The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DLTR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 111.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $26,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.94 and a 200-day moving average of $125.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

