Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $595,800,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 149.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $58.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day moving average of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.59%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

