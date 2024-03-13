DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Sold by SC US Ttgp LTD.

SC US Ttgp LTD. trimmed its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,917,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,007,351 shares during the period. DoorDash comprises about 24.1% of SC US Ttgp LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. SC US Ttgp LTD. owned about 8.27% of DoorDash worth $2,615,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter worth $556,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 685.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 46,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 40,802 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 8,993 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $93,562.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,424,235.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $65,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,754,897.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 703 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $93,562.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,424,235.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 386,787 shares of company stock worth $40,681,382. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DASH. Mizuho increased their price objective on DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of DoorDash from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DASH

DoorDash Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DoorDash stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.68. The stock had a trading volume of 879,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,371. The company has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.22, a P/E/G ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.78. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.75 and a 52 week high of $134.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.28.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.