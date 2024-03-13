Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives $14.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DEI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Rush Island Management LP increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 271.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 4,152,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,986,000 after buying an additional 3,034,375 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,648,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,404,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,225,000 after purchasing an additional 860,513 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5,960.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 193,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 190,624 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.96 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently -292.31%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

