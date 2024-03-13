Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives $14.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.11.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DEI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.
Shares of DEI stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.96 and a beta of 1.06.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently -292.31%.
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
