Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Short Interest Up 126.0% in February

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 126.0% from the February 14th total of 513,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 866,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Draganfly

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPRO. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Draganfly in the 4th quarter valued at $1,990,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Draganfly by 2,128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 70,245 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Draganfly by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Draganfly by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Draganfly alerts:

Draganfly Trading Up 14.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DPRO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,806,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,317. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58. Draganfly has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Draganfly in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DPRO

About Draganfly

(Get Free Report)

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering, training, consulting, spraying, flight, and geographic information systems data services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Draganfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draganfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.