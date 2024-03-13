Duratec Limited (DUR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Duratec Limited (ASX:DUR – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Duratec’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
Duratec Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.90.
Duratec Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Duratec
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Casey’s General Store Stock Discounted, Analysts to Raise Targets
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Has the Stock Market Priced in a Rate Cut?
Receive News & Ratings for Duratec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duratec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.