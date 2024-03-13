Eagle Materials Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Eagle Materials has increased its dividend payment by an average of 115.4% annually over the last three years. Eagle Materials has a payout ratio of 5.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eagle Materials to earn $16.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.2%.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of EXP stock opened at $254.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $129.76 and a 12 month high of $262.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.23 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,498,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $738,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,479,841.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,498,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,444 shares of company stock worth $4,414,889. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Materials

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 4.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXP. StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Loop Capital raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

