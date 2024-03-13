Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a growth of 134.0% from the February 14th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETW. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 76.7% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,669,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after buying an additional 724,833 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 705.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 788,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after buying an additional 690,624 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,391,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,810,000 after buying an additional 544,408 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at $3,028,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at $2,007,000.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ETW remained flat at $8.15 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 53,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,329. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.73. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $8.49.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
