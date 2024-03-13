eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

EBAY has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a sell rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.84.

Get eBay alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EBAY

eBay Price Performance

EBAY opened at $50.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.74. eBay has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $51.95.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that eBay will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in eBay by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.