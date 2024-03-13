Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Down 12.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $43.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 355,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 70,190 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 93,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 27,343 shares during the period. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

