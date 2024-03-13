Electroneum Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.43 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 35.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $118.28 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,967,468,155 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

