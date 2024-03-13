Elevation Oncology, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.27). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Elevation Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Elevation Oncology’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.
ELEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevation Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.
Elevation Oncology Trading Down 7.1 %
Shares of ELEV stock opened at $4.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $198.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 21.22, a current ratio of 21.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Elevation Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $5.89.
Institutional Trading of Elevation Oncology
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Elevation Oncology by 53.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Elevation Oncology by 57.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 13,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Elevation Oncology by 427.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 18,107 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC increased its stake in Elevation Oncology by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Elevation Oncology
Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.
