Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stake Boosted by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 630.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,076,386 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.53% of Enbridge worth $1,083,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $36.09 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $40.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.49.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

