Energi (NRG) Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000314 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Energi has a market cap of $17.14 million and $657,666.02 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00074042 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00019720 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00018735 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008187 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001511 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 74,612,616 coins and its circulating supply is 74,612,612 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

