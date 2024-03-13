enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a growth of 957.8% from the February 14th total of 4,500 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ENGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of enGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of enGene in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.
Read Our Latest Report on enGene
Institutional Investors Weigh In On enGene
enGene Stock Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ ENGN traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $16.70. 4,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,900. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03. enGene has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $43.00.
About enGene
enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than enGene
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price from Here
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Casey’s General Store Stock Discounted, Analysts to Raise Targets
Receive News & Ratings for enGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.