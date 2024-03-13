enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a growth of 957.8% from the February 14th total of 4,500 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

ENGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of enGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of enGene in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENGN. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of enGene during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in enGene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of enGene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of enGene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,264,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of enGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,441,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ENGN traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $16.70. 4,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,900. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03. enGene has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

