EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Short Interest Down 44.4% in February

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the February 14th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
EnWave Stock Up 3.0 %
EnWave stock opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22. EnWave has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.42.
EnWave Company Profile
