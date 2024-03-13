EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Short Interest Down 44.4% in February

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the February 14th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

EnWave Stock Up 3.0 %

EnWave stock opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22. EnWave has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.42.

EnWave Company Profile

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through EnWave and NutraDried segments. It also offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) platforms, such as nutraREV for dehydration of fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, meats, and seafood; and quantaREV designed for low-temperature dehydration of solid, liquid, and granular or encapsulated food or cannabis products.

