EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Holdings Cut by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,984 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,763 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,233,333 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $409,857,000 after buying an additional 239,910 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.9% during the third quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 28,731 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 135,910 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $17,228,000 after buying an additional 14,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.55. The company had a trading volume of 727,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,008. The company has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.39. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $136.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.55 and its 200 day moving average is $121.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Susquehanna cut their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

