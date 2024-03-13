EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 246.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,730 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,161,014,000 after buying an additional 1,005,328 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in EOG Resources by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,882,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,650 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,639,903,000 after purchasing an additional 145,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,183,166 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,391,507,000 after buying an additional 368,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,462,966,000 after acquiring an additional 892,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

NYSE EOG traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, hitting $122.42. 1,149,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,314,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.39. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $136.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.81.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.98%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

