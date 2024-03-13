Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Tripadvisor, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Tripadvisor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the travel company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Tripadvisor’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tripadvisor’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TRIP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Tripadvisor Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $26.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.00, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.32.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 71,977 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 20,721 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,471 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after buying an additional 83,290 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,033,942 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $17,051,000 after buying an additional 302,211 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor

(Get Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.