Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for March 13th (AAU, ADES, AEZS, AIRG, AMS, AWX, AXON, BLPH, BTDR, CALA)

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, March 13th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Argus initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON). They issued a buy rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB). Evercore ISI issued an in-line rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC). They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG). They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD). They issued a mkt outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC). They issued a buy rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.