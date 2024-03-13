Etfidea LLC Acquires 696 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Etfidea LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up 2.7% of Etfidea LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Etfidea LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $6,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.23. 10,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,641. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.81. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $129.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.283 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

