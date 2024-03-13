Etfidea LLC Buys 138 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Etfidea LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 5.0% of Etfidea LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 185,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,284 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IWF traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.67. The stock had a trading volume of 286,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,419. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.79. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $226.00 and a one year high of $337.74. The firm has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

