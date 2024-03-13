Etfidea LLC Buys 4,040 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Etfidea LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,492. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $53.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.3804 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

