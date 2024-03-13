Etfidea LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Etfidea LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 1.7% of Etfidea LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after buying an additional 355,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,006,000 after acquiring an additional 105,707 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,370,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,661,000 after acquiring an additional 35,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,672,000 after buying an additional 22,885 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.22. The company had a trading volume of 76,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,419. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $129.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.48.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

