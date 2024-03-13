Etfidea LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Etfidea LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 0.8% of Etfidea LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $5.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $524.23. 90,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,296. The firm has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $503.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.01. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $351.50 and a 1-year high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

