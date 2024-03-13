Etfidea LLC Has $830,000 Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Etfidea LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.41. 136,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,289. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.70. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $120.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.189 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

