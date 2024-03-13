Etfidea LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Etfidea LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.94. 80,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,410. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.70. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $66.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

