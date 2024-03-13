Ethena USDe (USDE) Price Tops $1.01 on Major Exchanges

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Ethena USDe token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00001383 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethena USDe has a total market cap of $297.39 million and approximately $156.13 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ethena USDe Token Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 985,479,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,684,420 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena USDe is www.ethena.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 960,942,257.0286926. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 1.00204653 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $203,109,625.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

