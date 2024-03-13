Ethena USDe (USDE) Trading Up 0% This Week

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. During the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethena USDe token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethena USDe has a total market cap of $296.28 million and $187.84 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethena USDe alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ethena USDe Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 972,994,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,684,420 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena USDe is www.ethena.fi.

Buying and Selling Ethena USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 960,942,257.0286926. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 1.00204653 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $203,109,625.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena USDe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethena USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethena USDe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethena USDe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.