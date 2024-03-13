European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Receives C$3.19 Average Price Target from Brokerages

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.19.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ERE.UN shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.85 to C$2.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$3.30 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

About European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$2.32 on Wednesday. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$2.12 and a 12-month high of C$3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$212.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.94, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

(Get Free Report

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.