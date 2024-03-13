Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Receives $11.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eventbrite from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Eventbrite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Eventbrite from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BWS Financial assumed coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Eventbrite stock opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26. Eventbrite has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The company has a market cap of $522.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EB. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 60.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 21.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 324.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 280,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 214,243 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 12.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,972,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,747,000 after purchasing an additional 781,763 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

