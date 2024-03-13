Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $51.00. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EVRG. Guggenheim lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NYSE EVRG opened at $51.27 on Wednesday. Evergy has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $63.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.15.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 13.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 201,851.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,477,000 after acquiring an additional 93,382,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,757,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3,322.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128,549 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,379,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,716,000 after purchasing an additional 261,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

