Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Excelerate Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Excelerate Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EE stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.97. Excelerate Energy has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $240.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.31 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Excelerate Energy will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.71%.

Institutional Trading of Excelerate Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 32.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 312,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

Further Reading

