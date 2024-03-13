Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Federal Signal has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Federal Signal has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Federal Signal to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

NYSE FSS opened at $78.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.43. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Federal Signal by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,248,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,679,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $512,570,000 after buying an additional 60,696 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 5.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,659,000 after buying an additional 148,657 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,979,000 after buying an additional 27,052 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 12.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,582,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,994,000 after buying an additional 280,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

