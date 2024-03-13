F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:FG)

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

F&G Annuities & Life has raised its dividend by an average of 243.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. F&G Annuities & Life has a payout ratio of 15.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect F&G Annuities & Life to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Performance

NYSE:FG opened at $36.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.51 and its 200-day moving average is $37.68. F&G Annuities & Life has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FG. Piper Sandler started coverage on F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on F&G Annuities & Life from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,857,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,433,000 after purchasing an additional 399,267 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 22,739 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter worth about $756,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance and institutional funding agreements.

