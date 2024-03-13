Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Invests $215,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,244,000 after purchasing an additional 103,829 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 251.2% during the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 104,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,385,000 after purchasing an additional 74,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $384,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $343.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $326.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.90. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $224.00 and a 12-month high of $346.51.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

