Financial Advisory Group Decreases Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Financial Advisory Group reduced its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,382 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Financial Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.80. 309,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,765,225. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $35.59. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $38.97. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

