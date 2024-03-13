Financial Advisory Group Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Financial Advisory Group increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 47,049,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,424 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,995,000 after acquiring an additional 698,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,622,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,174,000 after acquiring an additional 486,162 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,097,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,700,000 after acquiring an additional 628,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,901,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,978,000 after acquiring an additional 253,015 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSCO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.99. 48,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,888. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $20.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81.
About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
