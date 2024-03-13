Financial Advisory Group Has $523,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $256.62. 722,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,380. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.04 and a 200-day moving average of $229.61. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $191.53 and a 52 week high of $257.71. The stock has a market cap of $361.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

