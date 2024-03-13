Financial Advisory Group Sells 218 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Financial Advisory Group cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Financial Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $342.11. 155,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $229.14 and a 52 week high of $346.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.90.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

