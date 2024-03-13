Financial Advisory Group Trims Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Financial Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,617,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,640,000 after buying an additional 342,468 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,157,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth $21,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $509.36. 145,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,991. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $118.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $516.61.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ELV has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.36.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

