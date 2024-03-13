Financial Insights Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,195 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VYM traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $118.69. The company had a trading volume of 154,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,642. The firm has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $118.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.44.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

