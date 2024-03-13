Financial Insights Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,274 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Fiserv by 25.2% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Fiserv by 881.0% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Fiserv by 60.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,531,000 after purchasing an additional 67,492 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $26,018,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 88.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE FI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.96. The company had a trading volume of 213,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.52 and a 1-year high of $152.19. The company has a market cap of $89.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.52 and a 200-day moving average of $129.78.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

