Financial Insights Inc. Invests $1.32 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 185,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $333.58. 197,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,518. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $226.00 and a one year high of $337.74. The company has a market capitalization of $85.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $319.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.79.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.