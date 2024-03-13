Financial Insights Inc. Invests $840,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $474.58. 882,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,193,668. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $453.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $424.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $352.57 and a 52-week high of $476.30.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

